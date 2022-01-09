UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently posted an angry rant on social media, in which, he called for his haters to commit suicide.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ claims that a select number of people are viewing his Snapchat story with the sole purpose of hating on him.

“Whomever you are watching my story, please just choke yourself. 2022 started and your life is centred around others,” Usman wrote in the story. “Better yet, kill yourself. Having fun watching my life and not yours. I love my fans even those that yet because you truly only wish you could be me.”

Kamaru Usman Later Clarified His Comments

A somewhat remorseful Usman later clarified that his comments were directed at one or two particular people in a Snapchat story, he said.

“Let me clear this up, I know that was tough. It was 4am in the morning, it was a little slizzered and obviously, I typed that the wrong way.

“Let me rephrase this for that hater, you know who you are, that particular hater there’s one of you or maybe two of you that keeps watching my story so you can have something to hate on.

“Choke yourself, it’s me saying it now, choke yourself. For the rest of my fans, my real fans I love and appreciate you guys, I always have and always will.” (Transcribed by Mirror Fighting)

Usman was the consensus Fighter of the Year for 2021 after successfully defending his 170lb strap on three separate occasions. The 34-year-old knocked out Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal in back-to-back fights before eking out a decision win over Colby Covington later in the year.

It’s currently unclear what’s next for Usman. Leon Edwards appears to be next in line for a shot at the title, but the champ seems uninterested in that fight. Usman has expressed his desire to cross over into boxing for a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, but that bout appears to be unlikely to take place in the near future.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman’s rant at his haters?

