Kamaru Usman is serious about boxing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The UFC welterweight champion recently defended his strap in a back-and-forth battle with Colby Covington. After five rounds of war, Usman came away with the unanimous decision victory.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ hopes his next bout will be in a boxing ring against the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet despite the fact Dana White doesn’t seem keen on the idea.

If the fight does get booked Usman expects a war with the Mexican icon.

“I expect a war each and every time I step in there,” Usman told TMZ Sports. “Whether its a cage or its a ring, I expect a war, you know. He [Canelo Alvarez] is an amazing fighter and I take nothing away from him. If it happens, it happens. If not, it is what it is.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Kamaru Usman Has Been Talking Up A Canelo Fight For Some Time

In July, Usman mentioned a potential fight with Canelo for the first time, he said.

“I think I can do anything that I put my mind to. I don’t disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best, one of the greatest of this generation and I do not disrespect him at all. I respect his skills and I think he’s a phenomenal champion. But I also know whatever I put I mind to, I go out there and I get it. So if it’s in the cards in the future, maybe we’ll dance, we’ll see.”

Ahead of UFC 268, Usman was once again talking about a crossover bout with the undisputed super-middleweight king.

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going, Usman said. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo)”.

Ahead of his career-defining fight with Caleb Plant, Canelo was asked about squaring off against the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA.

“Payday,” Canelo replied to a chorus of laughs from assembled media.

Do you think Kamaru Usman is capable of going to war with Canelo in a boxing ring?

