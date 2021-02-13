Check out the LowKickMMA staff predictions ahead of the UFC 258 main event between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Jordan Ellis: I really have found it hard picking a winner from the UFC 258 main event. Ultimately, I’m backing Kamaru Usman to retain his title for a few reasons. Firstly, he is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the UFC. Secondly, he has look close to flawless throughout his run with the promotion. Finally, he appears to be a dominant champion and I expect him to prove he’s just that by beating Gilbert Burns who certainly should not be overlooked in this fight.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Alex Lough: Kamaru Usman may not be the most exciting fighter, but he is definitely one of the most dominant. Each opponent he has faced has claimed that they have the ability to stop him, only to spend the entirety of the fight underneath him. I don’t see this fight being any different. I’ll give you that Burns has the best grappling Usman has gone up against and a definite advantage on the feet, but it won’t be enough. Usman is just too big and powerful of a wrestler for anyone in the welterweight division to handle right now. He’s cancelled out his opponents output time and time again, and will likely continue to be a puzzle no one can solve for some time to come. It won’t be exciting, pretty, or that outcome that I would want, but Usman by UD.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Frank Bonada: There was a time when both these fighters were almost exclusively 1 trick ponies. Usman relied on his impressive wrestling background to physically dominate opponents, whilst Burns’ Jiu-jitsu credentials saw him rack up 3 armbar finishes in his first 5 UFC outings. However, since then, both men have evolved as mixed martial artists, both under the tutelage of Henri Hooft and the Hard Knocks 365 team. This of course adds the caveat that both men have trained together extensively. It will likely be an incredibly close matchup, with Usman having the strength advantage and Burns having an edge on speed. I want to pick Burns, he has an exciting well-rounded style and can produce spectacular finishes. However, looking back at his recent fights, the takedown he gave up to Damian Maia just makes me think that should Usman wish to grind the fight out with himself in a dominant position, he could likely do it at will. If it turns into a standup war, then Usman’s range and use of straight shots will also give him the edge. Usman to win via Unanimous decision, though I hope to be proven wrong.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Karim Nathan: This fight is the hardest fight for Usman so far, because when you look at it stylistically you would think that Burns has an answer to Usman’s strong areas. If Usman stays standing you feel Burns is more powerful, if he takes takes him down Burns has the superior grappling. However, saying that I think that Usman knows that its his toughest fight so far and has created a plan with Trevor Wittman and I feel Usman is just a bit stronger and has the higher fight IQ so he will hold him against the fence, use dirty boxing and grind a Unanimous Decision victory.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Ross Markey: For one reason or another, Kamaru Usman continuously fails to earn the plaudits he clearly deserves. He’s looking majorly unfazed since assuming the welterweight throne back in March of 2019 — knocking back foes, Colby Covington in an instant classic, as well as taking a one-sided decision win over the then-white hot Jorge Masvidal. While on paper it certainly appears Gilbert Burns will provide his sternest challenge to date — I haven’t seen anything so far from Usman which suggests he’ll be dethroned, however, those words could come back to bite me with Burns involved tonight. The Brazilian would conceivably fair well utilising a pressure-fighting and clinch-heavy approach of his own against Usman, although turning those tables on the recent Trevor Wittman mover is not going to prove an easy feat. Usman simply doesn’t make mistakes, well any that allow his opposition to capitalize on to great affect and possibly sway the direction of the fight away from the fence or the bottom where the vast majority of those opponents find themselves. Usman to remain king of the welterweights via a decision shutout.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Who do you think will win at UFC 258? Kamaru Usman or Gilbert Burns?