Kamaru Usman Believes Logan and Jake Paul would handle Tristan and Andrew Tate in hypothetical MMA fight

Kamaru Usman believes Logan and Jake Paul would have a decided advantage in a potential MMA showdown with Tristan and Andrew Tate.

While the Paul brothers are best known for their work in the boxing ring, their background in wrestling would likely give them a leg up should the pair ever find themselves in a hypothetical clash with the Tate brothers who have primarily competed in kickboxing.

“If it’s an MMA fight, I think that favors Jake and Logan [Paul] for sure…I mean, they actually wrestled…That’s [kickboxing] actually a disadvantage when it comes to wrestlers,” Usman said during an appearance on the PBD Podcast. “If I catch a kick and you fall down, like, it’s different and it’s a different balance…The civilian human doesn’t realize that it’s an actual skill to be able to get off of your back”

Logan and Jake Paul Continue to Thrive while the Tate Brothers Await Trial in Romania

While it’s fun to theorize about, any variation that would pit a Paul brother against a Tate brother is highly unlikely to happen. Particularly while Tristan and Andrew Tate are currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. They have vehemently denied all charges.

The Tate brothers were detained in December 2022 and remained in custody until March 2023 when they were placed under house arrest. In June, Andrew Tate and his brother were formally charged.

According to a report from the BBC, the indictment deposited with the Bucharest court says that the Tate brothers along with two other defendants formed an organized criminal group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, but also in other countries including the U.S. and the UK.