Kamaru Usman: Leon Edwards Is Most Deserving Of Next Title Shot

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has some options for his next title defense.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title following a fifth-round TKO victory over heated rival Colby Covington in the UFC 245 headliner on Saturday night.

The attention for him now turns to his next potential opponent. For most fans, Jorge Masvidal would be the most popular option. A rematch with former champion Tyron Woodley is also a possibility. However, Leon Edwards makes most sense for Usman.

Edwards is currently on a seven-fight winning streak, having most recently outpointed Rafael dos Anjos. His last loss? To Usman back in 2015.

“There’s a lot of tough guys in the division – a lot, a lot of tough guys,” Usman said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I mean, let’s be honest: If you’re talking about someone who is deserving, Leon Edwards hasn’t lost since he fought me.

“He’s been finishing guys and he’s now found [himself] in a position that I found myself in a little over a year ago, is everyone knew I was one of the toughest guys in the division and they didn’t want to take that gamble and risk on me.”

That said, it ultimately hinges on what the UFC want. And whoever the opponent is, Usman is ready to fight whoever steps up:

“Right now I’m sitting above and looking at all these guys and they’re kind of, you know, all in that pool – all very tightly contested,” Usman added. “They just need to break out, and I’m waiting for whoever Dana and the organization feel is next for me and I’ll be happy.

“I’ll never turn down a fight, and especially now. I’m the champion. If they said this is the next guy, then hey, this is the next guy. But I need to go home. I need the love of my daughter. This has taken a lot.”

Who do you want to see Usman face next?