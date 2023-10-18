Video – Fans speculate Kamaru Usman suffered knee injury during UFC 294 open workout: ‘Something popped’

Fans have speculated across social media that this weekend’s UFC 294 title eliminator between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev may be in jeopardy just as soon as it’s been put together – with the former champion appearing to mention how “something popped” in his knee whilst wrestling with teammate, Justin Gaethje during his open workouts today.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of the promotion, and former pound-for-pound number one fighter on the organization’s books, is slated to make his return to competition this weekend on just 10 days’ notice, taking on Chimaev over the course of three rounds in a middleweight divisional bow.

Replacing former title challenger, Paulo Costa on short notice, Auchi native, Kamaru Usman has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 286 back in March, suffering a majority decision loss to three-time foe and current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards in London.

And heralded by many in the mixed martial arts community for taking on the undefeated Chimaev on short-notice with a middleweight title fight against the incumbent Sean Strickland set to be awarded to the victor in Abu Dhabi.

Fans speculate Kamaru Usman suffered knee injury during UFC 294 open workouts

However, appearing at open workouts today in the Middle East ahead of his fight with Chimaev, Usman showed off his grappling and wrestling ability with newly-minted BMF champion, Gaethje, however, keen listeners appeared to hear Usman say “something popped”, before clutching at his knee as he sprang back to his feet following the takedown.

Did I hear that right at 0:18…

Justin Gaethje: "Are you alright?"

Kamaru Usman: "No, something popped" https://t.co/gJDEod9IbT — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 18, 2023

Notoriously dealing with a slew of knee injuries and issues during his Octagon tenure amid his years as an amateur wrestler, Usman has noticeably limited his tendency to wrestle as a result during his time in the UFC.

Likely to face a grappling and wrestling onslaught from Chimaev this weekend at the Etihad Arena, the undefeated Chechnya native is riding a 12-fight perfect professional run, most recently latching onto an opening round D’Arce choke submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September of last year.

