Kamaru Usman Explains ‘Who?’ Jab At Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman explained the “who?” jab he took at Jorge Masvidal recently.

When asked about Masvidal challenging him for the title next, Usman responded with a “who?” Masvidal took that jab literally and responded by posting a video of Usman talking about him earlier in 2019.

Of course, “The Nigerian Nightmare” very well knows who Masvidal is. His comments were only implying that “Gamebred” wasn’t deserving of the next shot despite the phenomenal 2019 that he enjoyed.

“He’s misunderstanding me,” Usman told MMA Fighting. “He’s playing that angle that I’m saying I don’t know who he is. I know exactly who he is and I’ve given him props. That’s the one thing about me, I’m not a hater in any way, shape, form or fashion. I give respect where respect is due. Him fighting, yeah, I know him fighting but when they brought up you fight Jorge Masvidal next I’m like ‘who?’

“There are guys that are more deserving [of a title shot]. Jorge Masvidal doesn’t have a win over anyone in the top six. Does not have a win over anybody in the top six. I’ve beaten five of the top six guys in the division. That’s why I said that.”

Regardless, Usman would accept a fight with Masvidal if that is what is offered to him next. After years of calling out other fighters and developing a reputation for being one of the most avoided fighters, Usman is just thankful to be the target for many fighters now.

“All of them, they’re playing in a sweepstakes to fight me. That’s all it is,” Usman added. “That’s a beautiful place to be because now I don’t have to go beg and call him out on Instagram or Twitter. All I have to do is stay put and the fights will come to me.”

What do you think of Usman’s comments?

