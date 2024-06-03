Kamaru Usman floats fantasy clash with Dustin Poirier after UFC 302: ‘That would be a fun fight’

Linked with an impending return to the Octagon for the first time since late last year, former welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman may have turned down a grudge fight with Jan Blachowicz last week, however, has suggested a fantasy matchup with Dustin Poirier after UFC 302.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, headlined UFC 302 over the course of the weekend in New Jersey, suffering an eventual fifth round submission loss to undisputed divisional champion, Islam Makhachev.

Finding himself on the receiving end of a spectacular ankle pick in the final round after turning in a valiant performance, Lafayette native, Poirier was forced to tap to a D’Arce choke – before eventually going unconscious.

And weighing up a potential – and admittedly likely retirement from combat sports following his third unsuccessful siege of the undisputed lightweight crown, Poirier was immediately offered one last rodeo by former featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski.

Kamaru Usman dreams up Dustin Poirier fantasy clash

However, insisting he is not throwing his name into the ring to face Poirier in his return, Auchi veteran, Usman has claimed a fight with the American Top Team star would be “fun” – claiming the two would push each other to their respective limits.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Dustin Poirier) got fights,” Kamaru Usman said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. “The (Alexander) Volkanovski fight could – that’s a fun fight. I’m not in any way throwing my hat in, but [if] he wants to go up [to welterweight], don’t do it. I’m not saying that, but I always put my mind there. If I was to ever compete against a guy like Dustin Poirier, that would be a fantastic one because it’s a guy that I could really respect though and through the process.”

“It’s like you and your main training partner and you’re just like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to beat each other up.” Kamaru Usman explained. “‘We’re going to push each other to the brink.’ That would be a fun fight, but I’m not throwing [my name in the] hat.”

