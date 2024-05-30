Kamaru Usman turns down fight with UFC rival Jan Blachowicz amid call out: ‘It does nothing for me’

Despite major links to a stunning light heavyweight move to take on former champion, Jan Blachowicz two years ago, former welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman has rejected the opportunity to settle their differences in an eventual fight, claiming the bout does “nothing” for him now.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined since he made a short notice middleweight divisional leap at UFC 294 back in October, suffering a close decision defeat against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

As for Blachowicz, the Pole has been out of action through injury since his July title-eliminator with current light heavyweight titleholder, Alex Pereira, dropping a close split decision loss to the Brazilian knockout artist.

And voicing his opinion on how a bout with Blahcowicz would have went back in 2022 following their infamous face off, Usman pointed to his size then, and claimed that stylistically, he would have matched up well with the former KSW kingpin.

“I wouldn’t have called for 205 (pounds) if I didn’t think at that point that the style favored me and I could do it,” Kamaru Usman explained. “Everybody’s got power when the fight starts, but you grab their leg and you drag him down, the fight completely changes. And that’s exactly what I was gonna do. Glover Teixeira did the exact same thing to him.”

Taking issue with Usman’s claims, Blachowicz – who himself wants to take on the above-mentioned, Pereira in an immediate title re-run in his return, offered to welcome the Nigerian to 205lbs once more.

“If you still feel the same about it @USMAN84kg, let’s do,” Jan Blachowicz posted on his official X account. “I will be ready.”

However, according to Usman, a fight with Blachowicz does very little to nothing for him right now, declining the opportunity to reignite their feud beyond words.

Kamaru Usman declines fight with Jan Blachowicz

“When he (Jan Blachowicz) was champion, I liked the matchup, because we were fighting for something,” Kamaru Usman said on his podcast. “Listen, I respect each and every UFC fighter that steps in that Octagon. And even with Jan Blachowicz, I respect him – the original ‘Polish Power’.

“…I’m not longer the champion, he is no longer the champion so that fight makes absolutely no sense” Kamaru Usman explained. “It does nothing for me. If I go up there and bear Jan Blachowicz, what does that do for me? Jan, big respect, you big, strong, tough guy. I will happily decline.”

