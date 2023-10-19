Kamaru Usman denies suffering knee injury during UFC 294 open workout: ‘How could you hear what I said?’

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has questioned how fans and viewers could have heard his brief conversaiton with Justin Gaethje following an apparent injury suffered at his UFC 294 open workouts, describing claims across social media that he is entering Saturday’s return in Abu Dhabi, UAE, compromised, as “clickbait”.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of the promotion and former pound-for-pound number one fighter on the organization’s books, is slated to make a short-notice return to the Octagon at UFC 294 this weekend in the Middle East, taking on the undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev at the middleweight limit.

And appearing at open workouts yesterday in Abu Dhabi alongside recently minted BMF championship holder, Gaethje, Auchi native, Usman appeared to mutter “something popped”, before clutching his knee, and attempting to briefly shake it out following a takedown on the Arizona native.

Kamaru Usman denies suffering knee injury ahead of UFC 294



However, Usman and his team, including Gaethje have firmly denied claims that he said “something popped” – with the ex-champion in particular describing claims and reports of an apparent injury as “clickbait”.

“It just goes to show how crazy – people just just on news and media,” Kamaru Usman said. “And, ‘Oh, that must be true, that person said that, and that person said that.’ Whoever started that – how could you have possibly heard what I said? When it’s me and Justin (Gaethje) on a stage in front of thousands of people in a mall? Were you next to us? You would hear what I was saying? How stupid – just dumb.”

Kamaru Usman Responds to knee injury rumours pic.twitter.com/EBqA89yrK6 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 19, 2023

“And if my knee was hurt, why would I get up and [hit] mitts,” Kamaru Usman explained. “Oh my God. People believe anything you put on the internet – stop with the clickbait. Clearly, I’m fine, dummies.”

