UFC 245 Press Conference Video & Live Stream: Usman vs. Covington

Tonight (Fri. November 1, 2019), just before UFC 244 weigh-ins get underway, the Las Vegas-based promotion will be holding a UFC 245 press conference to hype their stacked December pay-per-view (PPV).

Involved in the presser will be UFC president Dana White, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and Germaine de Randamie.

Usman will make his first career title defense against Covington in the UFC 245 main event. In the co-main event, Holloway puts his featherweight crown up for grabs against the surging Volkanovski. And on the third title fight of the card, Nunes will defend her 135-pound title against de Randamie – her first bantamweight defense as a double champion.

You can watch the presser along with us live in the video player below.

UFC 245 press conference

What did you think about the UFC 245 press conference? Who are you picking in Usman vs. Covington?