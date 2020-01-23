Kamaru Usman: I Break Faces At Welterweight, Not Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman claims he’s the man who breaks faces at 170 pounds, not Jorge Masvidal.

One of “Gamebred’s” favorite lines is to promise that he’s going to break the face of his upcoming opponent. This picked up steam after Masvidal broke the all-time fastest UFC knockout record at five seconds when he nailed Ben Askren with a flying knee last year. Masvidal had a Fighter Of The Year-caliber 2019, with many suggesting he’s next in line to challenge Usman for the title.

Masvidal has made it very clear he doesn’t like Usman and would love to “break his face,” and win gold in the process. Usman caught wind of these comments, responding on Twitter with a message of his own. “The Nigerian Nightmare” claimed he is the only one breaking faces at welterweight, not “Gamebred.”

“The face I make when I hear them say their gonna break someone’s face. We all know who breaks faces in this division. And That’s “ON GOD.””

The face I make when I hear them say their gonna break someone’s face😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 We all know who breaks faces in this division. And That’s “ON GOD”😉😏👊🏾🤴🏾#AfricanPower pic.twitter.com/fmRSKD3pZ2 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 22, 2020

Usman is likely referring to his recent title defense over Colby Covington this past December in the UFC 245 main event. Half-way through the back-and-forth brawl, Usman broke Covington’s jaw with a huge shot. Covington battled through, however, he was finished late in the fifth and final round after an onslaught from the champion. There have been conflicting reports about Usman being out “indefinitely” with an injury.

The welterweight champ was quick to shoot these rumors down, despite the fact that he was wearing a cast during UFC 246 fight week in Las Vegas. Masvidal still has the option to fight Conor McGregor next as well, which could make the welterweight title picture stall out for a while. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Usman and if he and Masvidall will ever get to settle their differences inside the Octagon at some point this year.

What do you make of Usman’s comments towards Masvidal? Do you think the pair will fight each other this year?