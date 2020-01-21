Kamaru Usman Denies Recent Injury Status Rumors, Blasts Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













The UFC welterweight division, which is currently led by champion Kamaru Usman, is very complicated at the moment. Especially with the recent addition of former two-division world champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor comes off a big first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The Irishman has voiced his desires for a future shot at the 170-pound title, currently held by Usman, to which “The Nigerian Nightmare” has suggested he’s open to the bout should it present itself. However, there’s also the possibility McGregor fights Masvidal next, the man who put on a Fighter Of The Year run in 2019 with three spectacular TKO/KO finishes.

Of course, with McGregor, nothing is ever certain. The Irishman could very well sit out until the next lightweight championship fight is made, which would be well after April. If that were the case, Usman and Masvidal would likely end up fighting each other. However, earlier today, Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa, took to Twitter to suggest Usman is dealing with an injury and is out “indefinitely.”

Usman took to his official Twitter account to deny these rumors, before proceeding to blast Masvidal, who he called a “journeyman” that is doing everything he can to avoid taking a loss to him.

“Who’s out indefinitely??”

“For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum“

Usman comes off his first-ever title defense in December, in which he successfully retained his welterweight crown against Colby Covington. “The Nigerian Nightmare” broke Covington’s jaw mid-way through the fight before finishing the fight in the fifth round with a TKO. Usman remains undefeated in the UFC, and stands to make a lot of money in his next title defense should it be against either Masvidal or McGregor. Of course, we’ll likely have to wait a few weeks to see how everything plays out first.

What do you think about Usman’s comments towards Masvidal?