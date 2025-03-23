The scheduled bout between former Glory Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian and Shootboxing champion Kaito Ono an ONE 172 has been canceled after Grigorian failed to provide a hydration sample at the weigh-ins.

When Grigorian would return to provide his sample, he would miss weight by .75 lbs, Kaito Ono and his team would turn down any catchweight negotiations, resulting in the matches cancellation. Ab an unfortunate loss of an incredibly high level and anticipated match between European and Japanese kickboxing and an unfortunate loss for an incredible card.

🚨 BREAKING: Kaito Ono has declined to fight Marat Grigorian at #ONE172. Marat failed to provide sample during official weigh-ins. Couldn’t urinate but came back 45 minutes after, passed hydration and was .75lbs over. Kaito team turned down catchweight overnight #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/EpmMnHzXi5 — Nick Atkin (@nicatkinONE) March 23, 2025

Despite Marat Grigorian vs Kaito Ono being cancelled, we’re still waiting for a great card.

Despite the loss of this bout and now Kaito Ono’s future with the ONE Championship, due to the organization’s hydration system, it’s not uncommon for fighters to agree to catch weights for misses as wide as 6 lbs. So, how this may affect Kaito Ono’s future in ONE is uncertain now.