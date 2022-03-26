Kai Kara-France wants the next flyweight title fight against the winner of Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno.

Kara-France has strung together a fantastic three fight win streak and ended Askar Askarov undefeated record at UFC Fight Night: Columbus. He beat Askarov by unanimous decision in possibly his best performance of his career. He was able to defend the takedowns and kept Askarov on his back foot most of the fight. Coming into this fight Askarov was the second ranked fighter in the flyweight division, and was a huge favorite to win this bout.

Kara-France has already fought Moreno once back in 2019, and lost via unanimous decision. Moreno and Figueiredo will go toe to toe for the fourth time in a row. The UFC is looking to schedule that fight for the July card. Both fighters are 1-1-1 against each other, and this fight will be the last one between them.

Kai Kara-France called for the title shot in the post fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“Now I’m starting to put it (skills) all together. So, hey I know Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo are fighting very soon , but I want the next title shot!” Kara-France said to ‘DC’

Kara-France has definitely earned himself a shot at the title. Many were assuming that Askarov would get the next shot, but Kara-France had other plans. He also ruined Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight hopes by knocking him out in his first fight in the division. Kara-France has been putting together his skills and looks razor sharp since his loss to Brandon Royval.

He is one of the most exciting fighters inside that division, as he loves to stand and bang. His comeback win against Rogerio Bontorin was exhilarating, as he was almost choked out for a second fight in a row.

Who do you think Kai Kara-France will end up fighting for the championship?

