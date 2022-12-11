Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov demands Magomed Ankalaev be made champion following draw at UFC 282

Following a split draw in the main event last night at UFC 282 between former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and no. 4 ranked Magomed Ankalaev, many of us were left believing that the Russian contender should have walked away as champion.

Russian politician and Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is one of those people, who spoke out on the matter following the result, calling out the organization, as well as its President, Dana White.

“Dana White, what happened to you? You were a normal, principled man, and today you took the championship belt out of the ring without handing it to the clear winner. Or has politics entered the UFC ring and requires you to referee dirty? It’s a sport, Dana. Be honest.

“Take an example from Mairbek Khasiev, (ACA league), who stops any juggling (judging) in the league, any bias, demanding objectivity and not mixing sports with politics.

“Hey, Dana White, where are you going? Save the face of the league, your own face. Admit your mistake, give the belt to the real winner, and apologize for this show. Save your league’s reputation.”

The result saw Kadyrov’s fighter (Ankalaev) denied a UFC title, which the dictator ironically blamed on “politics” before demanding UFC change the result pic.twitter.com/zN3LMvXgI7 — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 11, 2022

Following an opening round that most believe Magomed Ankalaev won with his striking, he’d lose the next two due to Jan Blachowicz’ thunderous leg kicks.

The former champion absolutely battered both of Magomed Ankalaev’s legs in those second and third rounds. However, Ankalaev mauled Blachowicz in rounds four and five, accumulating nearly 10 minutes of control time in those championship rounds.

The scoring totals were read 48-47 Blachowicz, 48-46 Ankalaev, and 47-47, as it became the fifth UFC championship fight in history to end in a draw.

But, instead of going with an immediate rematch, Dana White stated at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference that he’s deciding to book another former champion, this one no. 2 ranked Glover Teixeira versus no. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light-heavyweight championship at UFC 283 on January 21, 2023.

Do you agree with this, or should Magomed Ankalaev get the next crack at the belt?

