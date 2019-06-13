Justin Willis Challenges Tai Tuivasa To Loser-Leaves-UFC Fight

Spread the word!













Despite reports that he was released from the UFC, Justin Willis is challenging Tai Tuivasa to a loser-leaves-UFC fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Willis called out Tuivasa to a fight, saying they’d be fighting for a contract, and the loser would be cut from the Las Vegas-based promoter:

“We’re fighting for a contract,” Willis said. “Whoever loses gets cut. Don’t be a (expletive), homie. What side?”

Tuivasa and Willis certainly don’t like each other. In fact, the Australian slugger recently posted the following on Instagram, taking a shot at Willis:

“Tell this man stop begging. STOP TRYNA USE MY NAME TO GET SOMEWHERE !!! I’ll pay to see them bounce tho”

Tuivasa started his mixed martial arts (MMA) career undefeated with a record of 8-0. He was riding high back in June of 2018 after a decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. However, he followed that up with two-straight losses. He was finished by Junior dos Santos in the second round of their UFC Adelaide main event in December.

In his latest Octagon appearance, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Blagoy Ivanov this past weekend (June 8, 2019) at UFC 238. As for Willis, he suffered the first loss of his career since 2012 in his last outing. Curtis Blaydes out-pointed him in March at UFC Nashville. Willis was subsequently released from the promotion after what Willis himself called a “miscommunication.”