Justin Willis Blames ‘Technical Difficulty’ For ‘Miscommunication’ Surrounding UFC Release

Former UFC heavyweight Justin Willis blames his release on a “miscommunication” and he believes the “technical difficulty” will be sorted out in time.

Earlier today (Friday, May 24, 2019) it was announced the UFC had released Willis in what can only be considered a surprise move by the promotion. However, it seems there is a catch:

“It was a big miscommunication and a technical difficulty between me and the UFC,” Willis told MMA Junkie. “I’ll put it like that. But everything has been worked out, and you will have a fight in the near future.”

Willis was released from the UFC after he turned down a fight against Walt Harris at UFC on ESPN 4, according to a TSN source close to the promotion.

While he didn’t want to go into specifics about his contract negotiations, “Big Pretty” admits Harris is not the fight he wants at this point in his career. Ideally, Willis would like a full camp at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) alongside team captain and UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, who returns at UFC 241 in August:

“If it was August, or he had a bigger name … just because you want something doesn’t mean you’re going to get it,” Willis said. “I’m after people with bigger names.”

Still, some fighters have taken shots on social media at Willis. Regardless, “Big Pretty” wants to take the necessary time to improve his skill set, and he even compared himself to Picasso:

“My goal is to be quicker, faster and prettier,” Willis said. “When I come back, I’m coming back with a vengeance. Picasso didn’t rush his art. And I’m not going to let these (expletive) boys rush ‘Big Pretty’s’ art. And (Harris, Tuivasa, and Blaydes) can kiss my black ass.”