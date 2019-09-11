Justin Gaethje Will Only Face Two Opponents After Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













Should he come away victorious this weekend, Justin Gaethje will only accept two opponents for his next fight.

Gaethje meets Donald Cerrone in the UFC Vancouver headliner on Saturday. A win over the veteran would make it three in a row and almost certainly guarantee Gaethje getting the next shot at the title.

And that is what “The Highlight” plans on doing. Of course, Tony Ferguson is clearly next in line and has proposed facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in December. And so, Gaethje plans on fighting the winner of that bout next. The only reason he would not fight for the title is if it was against Conor McGregor:

“I think there’s two options for me — whoever wins [Khabib Nurmagomedov] against Tony or I fight Conor [McGregor],” Gaethje told MMA Fighting. “Those are the two options I’ll be looking at when I’m done.”

McGregor mentioned Gaethje as a potential comeback opponent earlier this year until he broke his hand. As for Gaethje, he was not aware about any such fight:

“I have no idea how close it was,” Gaethje added. “I’m sure the UFC was really hounding him to fight. He probably said he was going to fight. He probably said he would fight me and then he probably broke his hand before I found out is what I’m guessing or it’s just not true.”

What is for sure is a fight with the Irishman would definitely be heated, especially after Gaethje went off on him for wanting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former WSOF champion also believes McGregor would have a tough time against anyone in the top five of the division:

“We’re the best in the world right now,” Gaethje explained. “Nobody is getting out of there easy in the top five or top 10 unless you’re fighting Al [Iaquinta] or f—king [Paul] Felder. That’s your only way out.”

Who do you want to see Gaethje fight next?