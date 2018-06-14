Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta Officially Set For UFC Lincoln

The UFC has officially announced the Al Iaquinta vs. Justin Gaethje fight.

Iaquinta is coming off the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career as he agreed to step in on 24 hours notice and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event after the promotion was seeking a replacement for both Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway.

Khabib ended up winning the fight by decision along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

On the flip side, Gaethje is coming off a tough loss. Back in the main event of the UFC on FOX 29 show (April 14, 2018) that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Dustin Poirier picked up a TKO win in the fourth round over the former WSOF champion.

Gaethje looks to snap a two-fight skid as he lost to Eddie Alvarez before his previous fight.

The promotion also announced several other bouts. Those fights are middleweights Antonio Braga Neto vs. Andrew Sanchez (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams, bantamweights Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya, and Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

UFC Lincoln is set to take place on August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Andrew Sanchez

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck