Justin Gaethje suggests “luck and chance” contributed to Leon Edwards’ win over Kamaru Usman

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje believes “luck and chance” may have contributed to Leon Edwards’ comeback win over teammate Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Last August, Usman was on his way to successfully defending the UFC welterweight title until Edwards scored a head kick knockout in the final minute of the fight. It ended Usman’s three-year run as champion.

Justin Gaethje says Kamaru Usman is a Better Fighter Than Leon Edwards

During an interview with The Schmo, “The Highlight” spoke about his thoughts on Edwards’ last-minute win over Usman. He described Usman’s work ethic and his confidence heading into his third fight against Edwards.

“I mean, he (Usman) whooped his (Edwards’) ass for 23 minutes and 45 seconds. So, he’s the better athlete, he’s the better fighter,” Gaethje said. “Nobody works harder than him. Again, luck and chance are slight factors every time we step in there, but you’ve just gotta trust in the preparation. I guarantee that he will be confident in his preparation.” (h/t MMA News)

Gaethje (23-4) and Usman (20-2) will both be competing on March 18 at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Usman will attempt to regain the UFC welterweight title when he faces Edwards in their trilogy fight. Gaetje will return to the octagon for the first time since UFC 274. He will go head-to-head with No.6 lightweight Rafael Fiziev.