Justin Gaethje Fires Back at Fan Calling Conor McGregor Their Favorite: “Why? He’s a B**ch”

Recently, Justin Gaethje made a subtle jab at Conor McGregor after hearing from a fan that the former UFC double champion is the fan’s favorite fighter.

The aforementioned interaction was shared by Home of Fight on X. During the above interaction, Gaethje named Anderson Silva as his all-time favourite UFC fighter.

After hearing from a fan that Conor McGregor is their favorite fighter, ‘The Highlight’ responded:

“Why? He’s a b**ch… He won’t fight me. I knocked out Donald Cerrone, and he chose not to fight me. “

However, immediately after ‘The Highlight’ went on to praise the Irishman for his feats, also noting that the latter was really good when he was “broken hungry”.

“He did some crazy special things. So like have I topped that? No. His accomplishments are astronomical, almost can’t be repeated. So he deserves credit for that. But fighting-wise wise he was really good when he was really good. That’s when he was broken hungry.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

In the past , as per Ali Abdelaziz, McGregor declined to fight Gaethje, citing various reasons.

The Notorious’ has been out of the octagon for almost four years, after breaking his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. On the other hand, Gaethje and his manager has made it clear that if he does not get the title shot next, he will retire.

