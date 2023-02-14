Justin Gaethje takes dig at Conor McGregor: “That man only fights people I beat.”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is not impressed with Conor McGregor’s choice of opponents.

It was recently announced that the sport’s biggest name, McGregor, would be making his long-awaited return to the sport, and would coach against his opponent, Michael Chandler, on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Any McGregor announcement will come with mixed reactions, with some excited for the McGregor event and what it brings, but others are not the biggest fans of the Irishman. Talking to The Schmo, Gaethje took the opportunity to criticize McGregor, even as far as saying that he would pirate the show.

“It makes perfect sense. That man only fights people I beat… I don’t f*cking care [who wins]. It’ll be fun. I’ll definitely pirate it or whatever the hell they do, steal it. I ain’t paying for that,” said Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje’s next matchup

Gaethje is set to take on rising lightweight Rafael Fiziev on the undercard of UFC 286 next month in London, England. This will end a 10-month layoff following his unsuccessful bid for Charles Oliveira’s undisputed title, but the American is confident of another memorable performance next time out.

“Same as always, you know.” Gaethje began. “Trust in the preparation, the hard work, lifelong commitment that I’ve put into this and go in there and put that motherf**ker to sleep.

“I do what I do. On March 18, I’m gonna blow the roof off the O2 Arena. Every person in attendance will get their adrenaline rush and their money’s worth.”

Fiziev is riding an impressive six-fight win streak, most recently stopping former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Justin Gaethje talking the Schmo

