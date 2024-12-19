Justin Gaethje plays up rumored fight with Dan Hooker: ‘Merry Christmas you filthy animals’

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje appears to be all ears to a high-stakes clash with the surging contender, Dan Hooker in his return to the Octagon next year — with rumors of a firefight clash between the duo rife in recent weeks.

Gaethje, who retains the number three rank at the lightweight limit, has remained sidelined since UFC 300 earlier this annum, dropping a stunning buzzer-beating knockout loss to former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway — dropping the symbolic BMF championship to boot.

As for City Kickboxing staple, Hooker, the current number six ranked challenger most recently turned in his third straight win at UFC 305 back in August, landing a close unanimous decision win over Polish challenger, Mateusz Gamrot.

Justin Gaethje hints at fan-favorite clash against Dan Hooker in UFC comeback fight

And linked with a high-profile comeback to the Octagon in the new year — particularly in a pairing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, Kiwi striking ace, Hooker has also been linked with a fan-favorite showdown with fellow barnburner, Gaethje — who has played up a matchup on social media this week.

Justin Gaethje teases a potential fight against Dan Hooker 👀👀#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/QNrXqo9JEP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 19, 2024

Welcoming a comeback clash as soon as March of next year, Arizona native, Gaethje claimed he would likely hang up his gloves from combat sports if he suffers another hellacious knockout loss, however, his manager name-dropped a potential pairing with Hooker in his return to action to boot.

“Justin Gaethje’s going to fight in March,” Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting. “Against who? I have no idea. It can be (Dan) Hooker. It can be Dustin Poirier. It can be (Renato) Moicano. Whatever it is. I don’t know but I would like to see Justin fight in March. He needs a little bit of time to recover after his last fight. He deserves that.”