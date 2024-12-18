Why Chael Sonnen Refuses to Get a New Phone After Gilbert Burns Leaked His Number Online

ByTimothy Wheaton
Why Chael Sonnen Will Not be Getting a New Phone After Gilbert Burns Shares His Number Online

Chael Sonnen, the outspoken former UFC contender and MMA analyst, is making headlines again, this time, for refusing to replace his phone after fellow fighter Gilbert Burns leaked his personal number online. The incident ignited a frenzy in the MMA community.

The drama began when the Brazilian-born MMA athlete Burns shared what he claimed was Sonnen’s phone number on Twitter. In a since-deleted post, Burns wrote, “Still with this number? +1 (***) ***-***. Calling you to see what’s up!” He accused Sonnen of disrespect, citing comments made on Sonnen’s show that implied Burns was “officially retired” from MMA.

While many might have expected Sonnen to immediately replace his phone, the self-proclaimed “Bad Guy” revealed why that’s not an option. In his trademark candid style, Sonnen explained, “I can get another phone; that takes moments to do. As a matter of fact, a guy from Verizon contacted me and said, ‘I saw what Gilbert did. When it’s time for a new phone, just call me directly. I can actually teach you how to do it—you don’t even have to come into the store.’”

However, Sonnen’s decision isn’t about convenience—it’s about security. “Many security agents have a two-factor authentication—I’ve never been able to say that word—authenticate, authentication—which are tied to this number, including, in my case, crypto wallets. So I can’t just do away with this phone,” Sonnen said.

The situation took an intriguing turn when Sonnen reached out to Burns to address the issue. “I spoke to Gilbert, and Gilbert asked me, ‘By the way, why’d you say that?’ And I just answered him: ‘I thought I was backing you up,’” Chael Sonnen said.

For now, Chael Sonnen seems unfazed by the ordeal, opting to keep his current phone number despite the flood of calls and messages it triggered. The former fighter’s resilience answered calls from MMA fans on his YouTube channel turning the entire ordeal on its head. He used this moment to create engaging content, another W for the “Bad Guy.”

