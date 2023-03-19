Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s son offers congratulations to Justin Gaethje following UFC 286 win

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has received a congratulatory message from Chechnya warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov’s teenage son – following his victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 last night in London, England.

Gaethje, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender, co-headlined UFC 286 at The O2 Arena in the English capital, securing a close, majority decision win over the streaking #6 rated challenger, Fiziev – snapping the Tiger Muay Thai staple’s winning spree.

The win returned Justin Gaethje to the winner’s enclosure to boot, after he suffered a first round rear-naked choke submission loss to former champion, Charles Oliviera back in May of last year in his native Arizona.

Earlier this year, reports detailed how a host of Dominance MMA represented fighters – including Gaethje and former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman had travelled to a military training complex upon invite from Kadyrov – where they were issued a tour of the facility and fired a range of firearms including handguns and assault rifles.

Justin Gaethje offered a congratulatory message after UFC 286 win

And off the back of his judging win over Fiziev last night in the UK, Gaethje, a mainstay at ONX Labs under the tutelage of head coach, Trevor Wittman, was congratulated on his triumph by the teenage son of Chechen head of state, Kadyrov.

“One of (Ramzan) Kaydrov’s sons just posted this message for Justin Gaethje after his win at UFC 286,” Bloody Elbow investigative journalist, Karim Zidan tweeted.

One of Kadyrov's sons just posted this message for Justin Gaethje after his win at UFC 286 pic.twitter.com/h3gSPK07bl — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) March 18, 2023

Kadyov’s association with a host of UFC fighters has been well-documented in recent years, with the most notable associate of the sanctioned warlord coming in the form of undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev.

The AllStars MMA staple has visited his native Chechnya on multiple occasions upon invitation from Kadryov – as well as receiving gifts from the head of state.

Recently, Chimaev also trained Kadyrov’s teenage son, Ali to a successful mixed martial arts debut in Russia – after training alongside him in Sweden.