Ramzan Kadyrov posts footage of UFC stars Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo firing grenade launchers

Chechen dictator, Ramzan Kadyrov has posted footage of former UFC champions, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo, using firearms and firing grenade launchers at a training academy in Gudermes – a facility utilised to train special forces ahead of recruitment to the Russian army.

Invited by Republic of Chechnya leader, Kadyrov, former welterweight champion, Usman, former interim lightweight titleholder, Gaethje, and former two-weight champion, Cejudo – who are all managed by Dominance MMA founder, Ali Abdelaziz, were filmed at the training complex – where they were provided a tour of the base before firing and utilizing an array of firearms, including grenade launchers.

Making the visit to the Republic of Chechnya for the first time, Gaethje and Cejudo were joined by Auchi native, Usman – who had previously attended a birthday party for Kadyrov’s son in November of last year.

As well as the aforenoted trio, undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has been continually spotted alongside Kadyrov since his move to the UFC back in 20202, sparring the Republic’s leader and his teenage children, as well as attending parties in his honor, and accepting gifts on behest from Kadyrov.

In a promotional video posted by the aforenoted Kadyrov, the almost minute and a half footage shows the trio of Gaethje, Usman, and Cejudo firing grenade launchers, RPGs, and other weaponry at the complex.

“Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of former UFC champs Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo firing grenade launchers and assault rifles at a special forces facility in Chechnya – a facility that trains Russian soldiers for the country’s invasion of Ukraine,” Karim Zidan tweeted.

Kamaru Usman is expected to fight Leon Edwards in March of next year

While Gaethje and Cejudo are still yet to book their respective Octagon returns ahead of expected 2023 comebacks, former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is expected to fight recently minted titleholder, Leon Edwards in a trilogy rubber match in the United Kingdom next year.