Top UFC Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has an issue with another top contender calling for a title shot, Charles Oliveira. Oliveira has won eight fights in a row, seven of them being finishes. The Brazilian star, who holds the UFC record for submissions (14), had his most recent standout performance, in a dominating victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

We most recently saw Gaethje in the Octagon when he fought and lost to the now presumably retired champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje doesn’t seem to be too impressed with Oliveira’s current streak of victories, taking to Twitter to call out the top contender.

“Sick of hearing @CharlesDoBronxs deserves anything. Other than Tony what the f*ck has this dude done to get a shot at a title?”

“Credit for stacking up dubs but that’s now how this works.”

One can certainly make the argument that Oliveira’s opponents won’t be challenging for the Lightweight championships in the near future. However, while Gaethje’s run to his Lightweight title fight certainly might have had more star power, a lot of those fighters were seemingly on the back end of their careers.

A #1 contender fight between the two could be in the works as we might be getting the McGregor-Poirier trilogy fight for the title. It’s hard to argue against either of these men as they are both rightfully top contenders. So why not duke it out in the octagon?

Do you think Charles Oliveira’s current streak is overrated? How do you see a fight between Justin Gaethje and Oliveira playing out?