LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje results throughout today (Sat. 24th Oct, 2020) from ‘Fight Island’ on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Headlining the card is a unification bout of lightweight champions as Khabib Nurmagomedov will attempt to defend his title for a third time against the interim champion Justin Gaethje. A fighter who has looked absolutely perfect throughout their career, Khabib with a victory will take his record to 29-0 edging closer to his goal of reaching 30-0. Gaethje has shown massive improvements since entering the UFC and looks to continue his winning streak doing so by claiming the Undisputed Lightweight title off of Khabib.

In the co-main event is an important clash between Middleweights as the former champion Robert Whittaker takes on no.2 ranked Jared Cannonier in order for one fighter to cement themselves as the clera no.1 contender and earn the next title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Check out our UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje results below.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Results

Main Card (ESPN + Pay-per-view, 2:00 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ ESPN+ 12 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa Catchweight (140): Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Light-Heavyweight: Da-Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey, Split Draw

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 11 a.m. ET)

Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 5:00, R1

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 5:00, R1 Lightweight: Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via SUB (Armbar) 3:00, R1