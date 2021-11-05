Justin Gaethje called Colby Covington a b*tch after saying Kamaru Usman and himself would win their fights at UFC 268.

Gaethje was asked if a parlay of Usman and himself would hit this Saturday. He said that he would start it off and Usman would finish it.

“I’ll start it off, Kamaru will finish it off.” Gaethje responded, ” You’re damn right. Trevor Wittman is a genius and you will see that inside the octagon. I can’t wait to fight in front of these f*cking fans. The chaos, all of it. I f*cking love it, let’s go!”

Colby responded by saying “You’re right Justin, Chaos is in the building”. Referring to himself since his nickname is Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

Gaethje then quickly responded with, “You’re a bitch”. Gaethje and Usman both train together under Trevor Wittman who also trains Rose Namajuanas. Namajuanas also defends her title at UFC 268 as well. Wittman will have a long night on his hands with three elite level fighters.

Justin Gaethje faces off against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 to see who will get the next lightweight title shot

Gaethje hasn’t had a fight since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. That fight was a little over a year ago and Nurmagomedov won via submission in the 2nd round. Chandler’s last fight was against Charles Oliveira where he was very close to finishing him and winning the belt in the 1st round. Oliveira recovered in between rounds and ended up knocking Chandler out in the second round to win the vacant title.

Both fighters are coming off title shot losses, but could be right back in that headlining fight after a win over the other. This has been touted as the #1 contender fight. Oliveira defends his title against Dustin Poirier later this year to determine who will be fighting either Chandler or Gaethje.

Who do you have winning, Gaethje or Chandler?

