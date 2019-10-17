Justin Gaethje Gets Boxing Lessons From Mike Tyson (Video)

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje is already one of the more dangerous strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA) at lightweight, but now “The Highlight” is getting pointers from one of the deadliest punchers combat sports has ever seen.

Recently, former boxing heavyweight champ “Iron” Mike Tyson took to Twitter and posted a video of himself giving advice to both Gaethje and MMA fighter Ottman Azaitar. You can check out the video below from Gaethje’s Twitter page, who captioned the footage with, “It was a great life experience getting to hang around @MikeTyson.”

It was a great life experience getting to hang around @MikeTyson https://t.co/8WLPInhQpj October 17, 2019

Tyson is an avid MMA fan who has been seen at several high-profile UFC events, and is an outspoken supporter of fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. As for Gaethje, currently on an impressive three-fight first-round knockout streak, he is trying to lobby for a fight with McGregor to welcome the Irishman back to the Octagon.

He recently sounded off on McGregor for continuously teasing a return on Twitter, but not signing on the dotted line to make his comeback official.

“He keeps tweeting he’s going to fight. On planet Earth there are two people who could possibly fight him. Me or Dustin Poirier,” Gaethje said. “He’s only fought two times in the lightweight division in his whole career. He’s fought two times, he lost one and won one. He’s ranked No. 3 for some odd reason. He needs to either go away or fight. I think it’s either me or Dustin.”

