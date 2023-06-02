UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje expects to go through hell during his main event fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

The rematch of Gaethje and Poirier is officially on and the two war merchants will battle five years removed from their first firefight in 2018. Since then, both men have captured the UFC interim title, challenged for undisputed gold, and put on action-packed fights.

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier run it back

In their first bout, Poirier would stop Gaethje in the fourth round, but talking to DC & RC, Gaethje explained that their first meeting will have no bearing on their fight set for July.

“That was five years ago, I do not believe that plays a factor. I won’t watch that fight, the UFC made me watch it the other day, it’s a fun fight to watch,” Gaethje said. “But, like I said, I fought like an idiot, but that is the challenge we are facing, every fight is so different every time. I fought Oliveira like an idiot, that was two fights ago, I fought the last fight perfect, I fought the fight before Oliveira perfect against Chandler.”

Justin Gaethje would continue, explaining that he fully understands and is willing to engage in what this fight has all the makings of – an absolute war.

“Every one of these is a different circumstance, a different time, it’s 25 minutes on July 29 and that’s all that matters. What’s going to happen, I don’t know,” ‘The Highlight‘ continued. “I am preparing for 25 minutes of hell because I know I’m fighting a dog and I know that I will never quit on myself and he knows that. So, I’m sure we will be as prepared as we possibly can.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

While both men are entering their mid-30s, the pair are also coming off their own respective wins over good opponents. A win could see either Gaethje or Poirier fighting for gold next.

Who wins, Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier?