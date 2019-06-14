Justin Bieber Backs Down From Proposed Tom Cruise Fight

Spread the word!













As expected, Justin Bieber wasn’t being serious when he challenged Tom Cruise to an MMA fight, and now he has backed down from the talk.

Bieber backtracked on the would-be celebrity fight while doing a recent interview, where he admitted that he would have to get into great shape and most likely lose:

“I was just playing,” Bieber told TMZ. “It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes. I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight. I’d have to get super in shape, I’m really skinny right now. I think he’d probably be out of my weight class. He’s got that dad strength.”

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor even expressed his interest in fighting Mark Wahlberg on the same card as the proposed Cruise vs Bieber bout. Both fights won’t take place obviously.

In the world of entertainment, there are various call outs, but Bieber had people buzzing about the fight, especially given there was no plausible reason for it. It all started with a random challenge via Twitter, as the pop star asked Dana White to make the fight inside the Octagon.

As a result, this caught the attention of McGregor, who tried his best to make the fight happen. He even offered to promote the fight. It turns out that Bieber doesn’t want to share the cage with Cruise. If the fight did get booked then there would’ve been a strong possibility of an instant money-grab.