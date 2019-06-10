Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is volunteering to promote a fight between celebrities Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise.

Here’s how the madness began. The pop star took to Twitter and randomly challenged Cruise to a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight last night (Sun. June 9, 2019). Bieber tagged UFC President Dana White in the Tweet, asking if he could book it in the Octagon:

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @ danawhite ?”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

No word yet on whether or not White is interested, but one man who is – none other than former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. McGregor responded to the Tweet and volunteered to promote the fight under the McGregor Sports and Entertainment banner:

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Bieber does have some experience throwing hands, as he has trained with Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the squared circle:

Maybe Nate Diaz would be down to train Bieber in jiu-jitsu now that they’ve squashed their beef from 2016. Odds are this never materializes, but we’ve seen crazier things happen in the UFC.