Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov Set To Headline UFC Moscow

The UFC’s return to Moscow is set to be headlined by a pivotal heavyweight encounter between Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov.

The news was announced by the promotion on Saturday with the event taking place November 9 at the CSKA Arena in Moscow. It was also announced by Volkov himself on Instagram:

The bout had been targeted for some time now but looks to be finally official.

Dos Santos was last seen in the Octagon earlier this year when his three-fight winning streak was snapped after getting knocked out by Francis Ngannou. Had he won that night, he might have been in contention to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

As for Volkov, he hasn’t featured since his late knockout defeat to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229 in October last year. Before that setback, “Drago” was on a four-fight winning streak. He was set to return and headline UFC Saint-Petersburg against Alistair Overeem back in April, but had to pull out due to health issues.

The event will be the second in Moscow and just the third in Russia overall. It is expected to air on ESPN+.

What do you think of the headliner? Who do you think will go on to win?