Junior dos Santos will fight against UFC Heavyweight Ciryl Gane at UFC 256 in Las Vegas. This will be the last UFC pay-per-view event of the tumultuous year of 2020.

Junior dos Santos is a UFC Legend who has fallen on hard times recently. Dos Santos hasn’t won a fight since way back in March 2019. This last win came through finishing Derrick Lewis early in the second round at UFC Fight Night 146. Subsequently, he has since gone on a three-fight losing streak. Whilst he’s faced nothing but the division’s killers, this is not a good position for any fighter to be in.

The Brazilian has been fighting the best of the best, which have all resulted in him being TKO’d. This includes being knocked out in the first round by the terrifying Francis Ngannou at UFC on ESPN in June 2019. Next he was TKO’d by Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 166 in January 2020. And most recently, dos Santos was knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 252 in August. It’s been a year to forget for ‘Cigano’ to say the least.

If you love something

FIGHT FOR IT! pic.twitter.com/OHEu5fMv0W — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) October 7, 2020

It will be interesting to see if the former Heavyweight Champion can get back in the winning column with his upcoming bout. However, the UFC matchmakers haven’t been going easy on him. Dos Santos is set to fight the undefeated Cyril Gane next. Gane holds a record of 6-0 and is also the former TKO Heavyweight Champion.

The Frenchman holds 3 wins in the UFC, but is yet to compete in 2020. These victories include two submission wins over Raphael Pessoa and Don’Tale Mayes and a decision win over Tanner Boser in 2019.

Do you think Junior dos Santos gets the win? Or will Ciryl Gane propel his career with a win over the UFC Legend?