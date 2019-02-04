Junior Dos Santos Targets Title Fight Against Daniel Cormier

Junior Dos Santos targets a fight against UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier before DC walks away from the sport. JDS is slated to fight 265-pound brawler Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC Wichita (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 4).
JDS hopes with a win over Lewis, who just challenged for the UFC heavyweight title against DC in November, will get him closer to a title shot.
”Derrick Lewis just fought for the belt, he’s No. 2 in that ranking the UFC does, so it’s a great fight,” dos Santos told MMA Fighting. “It’s the type of challenge I was hoping for, it motivates us, so I’m happy. We’ll have a short camp this time, only two months, but it will be enough.”
”I haven’t thought too much about that, but I think so, yes,” dos Santos said when asked if he should be next for Cormier with a win. “Derrick Lewis is ranked No. 2, so I think I can definitely fight for the belt after this win. What matters the most is getting good victories. I’m already qualified to fight for the belt, but we obviously need a winning streak to get there.”
The former UFC heavyweight champ has won his last two bouts with a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov in July and a knockout against Tuivasa. Now, he has set out a goal to fight Cormier.
On His Way
”People want to see the best fighting for the title, and I think I’ll be on my way to the belt with this win,” dos Santos said. “That makes me happy because I know Cormier is planning on retiring soon and one of my goals would be fighting him before he retires. There are several important fights I still want to do, but since he’s retiring soon, it would be a challenge that would both motivate and excite me.”
UFC on ESPN+ 4 is set to take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The main card will air on ESPN + as well as the preliminary card.