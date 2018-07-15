Junior Dos Santos Decisions Blagoy Ivanov To Close UFC’s Boise Debut

Junior dos Santos is back in the win column after defeating Blagoy Ivanov.

It was sink or swim for Ivanov. In his first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout, Ivanov was given dos Santos as a dance partner. The two headlined UFC Boise inside the CenturyLink Arena.

Early on, dos Santos looked to stalk Ivanov. A right hand was there for Ivanov. A high kick from dos Santos was blocked. Ivanov countered dos Santos with a right hand. Blood formed above the eyebrow of dos Santos. A body kick was there for “Cigano.” The round later came to a close.

Ivanov blocked a spinning wheel kick in the second round. A solid jab caught the eye of Ivanov. A combination was there for “Cigano.” Another jab found the mark for dos Santos. Swelling formed on the right side of Ivanov’s face. A right hand connected for dos Santos. It was a clear round for dos Santos.

Ivanov landed a left hand early in the third round.He looked to close the distance after rounds one and two didn’t go his way. A punch to the eye once again hurt Ivanov. He kept blinking. “Cigano” remained patient. A left hand landed clean for Ivanov. It didn’t rock dos Santos, but he got hit with a right hand. “Cigano” went for another spinning kick. The round ended shortly after.

A right hand found the target for dos Santos. Time was called to cut some tape from dos Santos’ glove. Ivanov moved forward, but swung at air. A right hand counter landed for dos Santos. Ivanov was slowing down considerably and just didn’t have much energy.

At the start of the final frame, dos Santos landed a right hand. Ivanov moved forward throwing strikes. A body kick found the mark for dos Santos. A short right hand landed for Ivanov. Time was called for an accidental eye poke caused by dos Santos, who was warned prior for another poke. A point wasn’t taken from dos Santos. A big right hand landed for dos Santos, but Ivanov move forward anyway. The final horn sounded and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Junior dos Santos def. Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)