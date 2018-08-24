Junior Dos Santos Believes He’s Still Close To Title Shot

Junior Dos Santos believes that is still close to getting a title shot at the UFC heavyweight strap that is held by Daniel Cormier. It should be noted that Cormier is waiting it out for a fight against former champ Brock Lesnar in January of 2019.

JDS’ Run

As seen in the main event of the main card UFC Boise in Boise, Idaho, the former UFC heavyweight champion was able to pick up a win. He scored a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov.

In the fight, Dos Santos landed more strikes over the five rounds to take home the win on the judges’ scorecards.

This was a big win for him for two reasons. It marked his first win since suffering a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic in May of 2017. Also, this was his first fight in over one year.

JDS stated in a recent interview with MMA Fighting that he has three names in mind for his next potential fight. Those fights are against Miocic, Tai Tuivasa, and Cain Velasquez.

Junior Dos Santos Believes