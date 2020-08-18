One-time featherweight title challengers, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, and Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega look to move one step closer to a second championship tilt on October 17th. Originally scheduled to main event UFC Fight Night Busan last December – a reworked pairing of Jung and Ortega will now headline an October 17th. Fight Night event.

Californian grappling talent, Ortega was forced from the aforenoted main event in South Korea – after he suffered a knee injury in preparation for the contest.

Extending his winning spree to two fights, Jung met with former lightweight best, Frankie Edgar on short-notice – scoring a first-round knockout victory via strikes, in a highlight reel hometown performance.

Submission ace, Ortega looks to finally snap his lengthy hiatus from active competition following his last outing all the way back at UFC 231 in December 2018. In his premier promotional loss, Ortega dropped a one-sided fifth-round doctor’s stoppage opposite then titleholder, Max Holloway. ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto confirmed the matchup – following a prior report from Milenio’s, Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

After an extended period away from the Octagon due to conscription with the South Korean military – Jung exploded back on the scene back in February of 2017. The 33-year-old Pohang native managed a first-frame knockout win over TUF alumnus, Dennis Bermudez – prior to a stunning final second stoppage defeat to Yair Rodríguez.

In victories since, Jung has managed to dispatch Brazilian lightweight challenger, Renato Moicano, and the previously noted, Edgar – both wins coming in the very first round.

Rener Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Ortega seen his stunning fourteen fight undefeated run stopped by the aforementioned, Holloway in Ontario in his first championship challenge.

Ortega, 29 – had fast-tracked his way to featherweight title contender status, with a knockout win over common opponent, Edgar. In other notable wins, the Los Angelas born grappler managed to dispatch the likes of Cub Swanson, Clay Guida, another common foe, Moicano, and his compatriot, Diego Brandão.