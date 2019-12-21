Chan Sung Jung Bulldozes Frankie Edgar – UFC Busan Results

In the main event of UFC Busan, Frankie Edgar and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung meet at featherweight.
Round 1:
Edger steps in with a nice hook and leg kick. Jung rocks Edgar with a shot and drops him. Edgar is hurt bad, and Jung now trying to take Edgar’s back. Jung gets Edgar flattened out and is working ground-and-pound. More ground-and-pound for Jung and Edgar is bleeding badly, trying to turtle inside. Edgar gets to his feet, eats more huge shots from Jung, and that’s it.
Official Result: Chan Sung Jung def. Frankie Edgar via R1 TKO (punches, 3:18)If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Al Iaquinta Looking To Take Dan Hooker Out Quickly At UFC 243
- Ibraheem Yazeed Charged In Aniah Blanchard’s Disappearance, Held Without Bond
- Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Opening Massive New Gym In Dagestan (Video)