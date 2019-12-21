Chan Sung Jung Bulldozes Frankie Edgar – UFC Busan Results

Spread the word!













In the main event of UFC Busan, Frankie Edgar and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung meet at featherweight.

Round 1:

Edger steps in with a nice hook and leg kick. Jung rocks Edgar with a shot and drops him. Edgar is hurt bad, and Jung now trying to take Edgar’s back. Jung gets Edgar flattened out and is working ground-and-pound. More ground-and-pound for Jung and Edgar is bleeding badly, trying to turtle inside. Edgar gets to his feet, eats more huge shots from Jung, and that’s it.

Official Result: Chan Sung Jung def. Frankie Edgar via R1 TKO (punches, 3:18)