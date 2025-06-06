Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison – Odds and Match Preview

Kayla Harrison is looking to take UFC gold. The UFC 316 co-main event features a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Julianna Peña and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison. The bout takes place June 7, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and is generating major buzz due to the fighters’ contrasting backgrounds, styles, and the high stakes involved.

Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison – Odds

Kayla Harrison is the clear betting favorite heading into UFC 316, with the Best sports betting apps odds to win ranging from -750 to -800. This means you would have to bet $750 to $800 just to win $100 if you pick Harrison. On the other side, Julianna Peña is a significant underdog, with odds between +460 and +550 – so a $100 bet on Peña would return $460 to $550 if she pulls off the upset.

Looking at the possible methods of victory, oddsmakers believe Kayla Harrison is most likely to win by submission or decision. The odds for Harrison to win by submission are set at -150, and by decision at -200, showing that bookmakers think these are the most probable outcomes. Harrison winning by knockout or TKO is less likely, with odds at +300. For Peña, the odds are longer for every method: +400 for KO/TKO, +250 for submission, and +350 for decision, reflecting her underdog status in every scenario.

The odds have shifted over time, consistently moving further in Harrison’s favor as the fight approaches. Back in early April, Harrison was a -600 favorite, and Peña was a +400 underdog. By mid-April, Harrison’s odds shortened to -700, and Peña’s lengthened to +450. The trend continued through May, with Harrison reaching -800 and Peña stretching out to +550 by the start of June. This steady movement suggests that public and professional confidence in Harrison has grown as the event draws near.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (L-R) Opponents Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison face off during the UFC 316 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

The stakes are high. For Peña, a win would further establish her as a legitimate champion and a force in the division, especially with Amanda Nunes’ legacy still looming large. For Harrison, victory would instantly make her a UFC champion and could reshape the bantamweight landscape, opening the door for future super-fights and cementing her as one of the sport’s top female athletes.

Peña vs. Harrison is one of the year’s most anticipated title fights, pitting the champion’s heart and submission skills against the challenger’s Olympic pedigree and grappling dominance. The outcome will have major implications for the women’s bantamweight division and could set the stage for even bigger matchups in the future.