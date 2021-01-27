Well, following her return to winning ways at UFC 257 last weekend, perennial bantamweight contender, Julianna ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ Pena has voiced her displeasure with the current momentum and lie of the bantamweight championship.



Returning from a shocking submission defeat to a predominantly striking oriented contender in the form of inaugural featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie, Spokane native, Pena notched a submission victory of her own in Abu Dhabi — besting one-time title chaser, Sara McMann with a third-round rear-naked choke.



Afterwards, The Ultimate Fighter 18 victor called for a championship tangle with two-weight world champion, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes — who is current preoccupied with featherweight duties as she attempts to lodge her second successful title defence when she draws Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March. With her most recent title defence coming in December of 2019, Nunes was accused of “ducking” the 135-pound ranks by Pena during her post-fight interview with UFC commentator, Jon Anik last Saturday.



Doubling-down on her intentions to draw Nunes back to the division, Pena took to her official Instagram page recently, laying out her body of work which she believes warrants her a title shot next. If Nunes doesn’t agree with the former’s claims, the Washington grappler has suggested a vacant title fight alongside above-mentioned foe, de Randamie.



“Amanda (Nunes) says I can’t make myself a contender for her?? Show me who has made themselves a bigger contender then I in the @ufc. Swipe right to see how my résumé speaks for itself. I fought the best two strikers in my division and neutralized their strikes and successfully got them taken down. I fought the best wrestlers in my division and out grappled them both. With all due respect, I say humbly I have the style to make it a dog fight and beat Amanda. Styles make fights. Fight me. It’s been over a year since you fought at 135 (-pounds). If you’re not going to defend at bantamweight again then vacate your belt and I’ll rematch GDR (Germaine de Randamie). And Megan (Anderson) saying I’m salty bc (because) I have the same amount of @ufc wins as her?“

Climbing above Ketlen Vieira into the number six spot at bantamweight with her submission win over McMann, Pena improved her professional record to 10-4. An eight-fight Octagon veteran, Pena has established a 6-2 record under the UFC’s banner, besting Jessica Rakoczy, Miliana Dudieva, Jessica Eye, Cat Zingano and inaugural flyweight champion, Nicco Montano during her stint.

Prior to her October loss to de Randamie, Pena dropped a title-eliminator to current 125-pound champion, Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko via an opening round armbar.



In her most recent defence of the bantamweight crown, Bahia force, Nunes met with common-opposition, de Randamie, utilising her wrestling and grappling to score a unanimous decision win, and her second career win over the Utrecht kickboxer.