Julianna Pena wasted no time taking aim at the bantamweight division’s newest contender, Mayra Bueno Silva.

Bueno Silva scored an incredible second-round standing guillotine submission against former 135-pound champ Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday night. With the win, ‘Sheetara’ will see herself skyrocket toward the top of the division, lining her up for a potential title opportunity in the near future.

With the bantamweight title currently vacant following ex-champ Amanda Nunes‘ retirement from the sport last month, every woman in the division has been jockeying for position, including ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ who was quick to call out Bueno Silva following her impressive finish inside The APEX.

“Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect,” Pena tweeted. “Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating?”

It didn’t take long for Pena’s tweet to get back to Mayra Bueno Silva who responded during her post-fight interview. “She’s scared. She’s funny. I love you Julianna, but I will smash you,” Bueno Silva said with a laugh. “Look at my fight, look at your fight. Oh, Julianna. Shut up.”

Should Mayra Bueno Silva Jump The Line Following Her Win Against Holly Holm?

Things are most certainly looking a little jam-packed at the top of the bantamweight division. As a former titleholder, Julianna Pena sits as the No. 1 ranked contender while division veteran Racquel Pennington is seated in the No. 2 spot thanks to a career resurgence that has seen her score five straight wins inside the Octagon.

Mayra Bueno Silva has now entered the chat, likely taking over the No. 3 spot that Holly Holm previously occupied. ‘Sheetara’ has won four straight bouts with her last three coming by way of submission. In comparison, Pena and Pennington have only three finishes between them in their last 10 fights combined. That is something that should most certainly be taken into consideration when booking the inevitable bantamweight title fight to crown a new queen of the division.

Do you think Mayra Bueno Silva deserves a bantamweight title fight following her shocking victory against Holly Holm or does ‘Sheetara’ need another win before earning herself a title opportunity?