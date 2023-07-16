Mayra Bueno Silva shocked fans inside The APEX on Saturday night, scoring a second-round submission victory over former bantamweight world champion Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77.

The opening five minutes were fairly competitive with Bueno Silva attempting to walk down Holm and land heavy strikes on ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ in hopes of scoring an early highlight-reel knockout. Despite Bueno Silva’s best efforts on the feet, Holm managed to land more strikes in the first five minutes.

Coming out for the second round, Holm looked to close the distance early, pressing her opponent against the fence, but she mistakenly gave up her neck while shooting in for a single leg. Bueno Silva locked in a standing guillotine choke and put the squeeze on Holm, forcing the former bantamweight queen to tap out less than a minute into the second round of their main event clash.

Official Result: Mayra Bueno Silva def. Holly Holm submission (standing guillotine choke) via 0:38 of Round 2.

The victory over Holy represented Bueno Silva’s third-straight win by way of submission and moves her to 6-2-1 inside the Octagon. ‘Sheetara’ could now be next in line for a bantamweight title opportunity, having defeated the No. 3 ranked 135-pounder in the world.

Check Out Highlights From Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Vegas 77 Below:

Mayra Bueno Silva gets a standing submission out of Holly Holm 😮 #UFCVegas77



pic.twitter.com/JjTfOpm293 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 16, 2023