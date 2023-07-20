Former UFC bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, targets Mayra Bueno Silva in latest verbal tirade.

Recently, Pena has significantly ramped up her trash-talking and promotional attempts, and whether you like it or not she is getting the attention she is wanting. This time, she has targeted Silva, who recently gained the best win of her career this past weekend over Holly Holm.

Julianna Peña addresses trash talk

Appearing on The MMA Hour, Pena addressed Silva’s recent trash talk, and would continue with her recent shtick and would trash Silva, but not before boasting of her own accomplishments.

“I’m the first mom champ. I’m the first to beat somebody who hadn’t been beaten in seven years and finish them,” said Pena. “I finished everybody on The Ultimate Fighter. She’s saying that I don’t have any good fights. I literally beat everybody on The Ultimate Fighter. So after that, then I fought more, and then I had that devastating knee injury. So at that point, I think I was 7-0, and then I fought Valentina.

So dropped one fight, 7-1, had a baby, came back, and then was able to win a world title. And she says that I only have two good fights. I mean, literally, I’m the baddest mother of all-time, and Myra is my biggest fan and [Amanda Nunes’] tampon holder. That’s the reality of the situation.”

“I thought I recognized her,” Pena continued. “I said, ‘Isn’t that curtain-jerker from the APEX like a few years ago?’ But yeah, then I remembered that she fought two 41-year-olds and then started talking bad about me, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I for sure know who this chick is.’

Pena has stated that she is a sure thing to be one half of the fight for the vacant bantamweight championship, following Amanda Nunes‘ retirement.

Julianna Pena on the MMA Hour

