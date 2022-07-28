UFC bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña has claimed that her upcoming UFC 277 headlining rematch with featherweight titleholder, Amanda Nunes – will determine who has “the bigger ovaries” between the division duo.

Turning in one of the biggest upset victories in the history of the sport back in December, Washington native, Peña managed to survive and rally from a tough first round against Nunes – wobbling the Brazilian on the feet in the second round, before latching onto a rear-naked choke – sans hooks.

Immediately booking a rematch against the Brazilian, Peña and Nunes shared a season as the head coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 30 – with the bantamweight championship re-run between the pair set to top this weekend’s UFC 277 pay-per-view card from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Julianna Peña bills herself and Amanda Nunes as the current best fighters in the world

Previewing the ‘Lone Star State’ rematch, Peña claimed that this weekend’s replay against Nunes will determine, once and for all, who has the “biggest ovaries” between both – as she bills the matchup as a clash of the two best female mixed martial artists on the global currently.

“At the end of the day, Amanda (Nunes) and I are the two best fighters in the world,” Julianna Peña told assembled media during her UFC 277 media availability. “You’re literally getting the two best fighters in the world that are going to collide on Saturday night.”

“I can’t tell you that I’m going to pull a rabbit out of the hat,” Julianna Peña continued. “I can just tell you that I’m going to stand there, toe-to-toe with the best in the world. And I’m going to give my best, and we’re going to see whose ovaries are bigger. I’m willing to bet that that’s me.”

Peña’s stunning upset victory over Bahia native, Nunes, snapped a spectacular six-year undefeated run for Nunes atop the bantamweight and featherweight thrones – as well as coming as her first loss in a whopping 12-fight undefeated spree.