Julian Marquez appears to have settled for a place in the friend zone after initially pursuing Miley Cyrus romantically.

The UFC middleweight hilariously asked Cyrus to be his valentine this past weekend. For those who missed it, Marquez picked up a brilliant come-from-behind submission win at UFC 258. During his post-interview with Joe Rogan he decided to “call out” Cyrus.

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and call these people out right now,” Marquez said. This is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus! Will you be my valentine?”

To everyone’s surprise the singer responded positively on social media.

Many thought Marquez had blown his shot when he asked the popstar to get a tattoo with his nickname on “like Tupac”.

During an interview with James Lynch, Marquez was adamant he has not blown his shot with Cyrus and revealed he has been speaking to the singer in private.

“Yeah dude, she shot me a DM. We spoke and she’s cool, man,” Marquez said. Like legitimately, this is all like, there’s nothing crazy. Everyone’s like, ‘You missed your shot.’ Actually no, I didn’t miss my shot. I have the same exact shot as I did prior. The only difference is that she knows who I am, she follows me.

The Cuban Missile Crisis seems content to have Cyrus as a friend, at least for now.

“Like, Miley’s a friend now,” Marquez said. “Who would have thought I would have a friend (like her). Yes, I love her. She’s amazing. Like she’s one of the greatest singers in my point of view. But like I’m not trying to date Miley. Miley’s got a bunch of stuff going on. That’s a dope friend and I’m going to keep that dope friend.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

