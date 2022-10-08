Mr. ‘Let me bang, bro’ has gotten banged. Ultimate Fighter alumni Julian Lane got knocked out in a professional boxing match against kickboxer Vlad Tuinov.

‘Grabaka_Hitman’ shared the end of this match on Twitter:

“Kickboxer turned bareknuckle boxer Vlad Tuinov destroys Julian Lane in the 2nd round. Left hook stopped him dead in his tracks.”

‘The Diamond’ Vlad Tuinov, of Russia, is an experienced kickboxer with a record of 45-5. In bare-knuckle boxing, the 24-year-old has gone 3-0-1 with all three wins coming by way of KO. On October 7, he met former UFC fighter, Julian Lane, in a boxing match fighting in Pravda Fight Championship. The Russian earned the knockout early in round two.

Tuinov is proud of the victory and even said before the match that this is the biggest challenge of his career. On Instagram, ahead of the fight, he said:

“I looked into the eyes of @julianlanemma What did I see there? Find out today, October 7th. This fight will be one of the biggest challenges of my career.”

‘Night Train’ Julian Lane’s career

The Ultimate Fighter Season 16 in 2012 hosted competitor Julian Lane. On the show he coined his most iconic moment when he got into a drunken brawl, began crying, and yelled “let me f****** bang, bro!” Regarding this incident, a decade later he would tell MMA Junkie in 2022 that he was quite embarrassed by the whole incident. He said:

“It was a bad dream, it was a nightmare for many years of my life and then it finally actually turned into my life. It was something that I couldn’t control. Once it happened, it happened. You can’t go back and erase the past. You just have to live in the present and make the best of it and that’s what I’m doing, baby.”

Lane has an official MMA record of 12-10-1 and has begun competing in bare-knuckle boxing. In BKFC, he has earned a record of 4-7-0. There he competed against fighters such as Leonard Garcia, Thiago Alves, plus had a bloody brawl against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry at KnuckleMania 2.

