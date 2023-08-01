The Judo belt system is the original martial arts ranking system created by Jigoro Kano. It is the first belt system and one of the most difficult to complete.

This is our breakdown of the Judo belt system. Detailing how it was created, the significance of each rank, and examples of the belt tests.

What is the Judo Belt System?

The Judo belt system consists of seven different ranks. Starting at your Judo journey at the white belt and then spending years working up to the rank of black belt

White Belt: Rokkyu

Yellow Belt: Gokyu

Orange Belt: Yonkyu

Green Belt: Sankyu

Blue Belt: Nikyu

Brown Belt: Ikkyu

Black Belt: Shodan

The History of the Judo Belt System

The Judo belt system is actually the original martial art belt system. Before this system was introduced, most martial arts did not use a ranking system.

Students would train under their masters until they mastered their style and their master approved them to teach. Jigoro Kano wanted a way to differentiate Judo teachers from the students.

This would lead Kano to create the original Judo belt system, which consisted of two belts—white belts for students and black belts for instructors.

Problems with the Original Judo Belt System

While the original Judo belt system was a good idea, it did have its flaws. The most obvious was that having all the students wear white did not show their ability differences.

One white belt starting should not be ranked next to a student with years of training. This would lead Kano to begin expanding his Judo belt system.

He would gradually add more ranks between the white and black belts. Marking each rank with a different color, name, and significance.

The Judo Belt Tests are Created

To further add to the structure of the Judo system, belt tests for each rank would be created. For students to prove that they are ready to be promoted, they must undergo a test of knowledge.

The tests are a way for Judo students to demonstrate their knowledge of certain techniques and how to perform them. These tests would start easy and then gradually increase in difficulty with each rank.

Are There Ranks Beyond The Colored Ranks?

The colored ranks are the first stage of the Judo belt system. After you become a black belt, your journey through the dan ranks begins.

There are ten ranks of black belt that a Karate student could potentially earn.

1rst Grade: Shodan

2nd Grade: Nidan

3rd Grade: Sandan

4th Grade: Yandan

5th Grade: Godan

6th Grade: Rokudan(Red or Black w/ White)

7th Grade: Shichidan(Red or Black w/ White)

8th Grade: Hachidan(Black or Red & White)

9th Grade: Kudan(Red or Black)

10th Grade: Judan(Red or Black)

It takes between 3 to 5 years to receive your first promotion in the black belt ranks. This time frame is then doubled for each of the next higher ranks.

The Judo Belt Test

In order to receive a promotion in Judo, students must pass a belt test. Here are some examples of what a standard Judo belt test looks like.

The White Belt Test

Nage-Waza

Osoto-Gari

Osoto-Otoshi

Uki Goshi

O-Goshi

Tsuri-Goshi

Ippon Seoi-Nage

Deashi-Barai

Tai-Otoshi

Ouchi-Gari

Kouchi-Gari

Kosoto-Gake

Ukemi

Zempo-Ukemi

Koho-Ukemi

Yoko-Ukemi

Zempo-Kaiten

Ne-Waza

Kesa-Gatame

Kuzure Kesa-Gatame

Yoko-Shiho-Gatame

Kesa-Gatame Escapes(2)

Yoko-Shiho-Gatame Escapes(2)

The Yellow Belt Test

Nage-Waza

Morote-Seoi-Nage

O-Goshi

Uki Goshi

Tsuri Goshi

Koshi-Guruma

Sode-Tsurj-Komi-Goshi

Tsuri-Komi-Goshi

Sasae-Tsuri-Komi-Ashi

Tsubame-Gaeshi

Okuri-Ashi-Barai

Kosoto-Gake

Kosoto-Gari

Kouchi-Gari

Kouchi-Gake

Ukemi

Zempo-Ukemi

Koho-Ukemi

Yoko-Ukemi

Zempo-Kaiten

Ne-Waza

Kami-Shio-Gatame & Escapes

Kuzure Kesa-Gatame & Escapes

Tate-Shio-Gatame & Escapes

Nami-Juji-Jime

Gyaku-Juji-Jime

Kata-Juji-Jime

Juji-Gatame

The Orange Belt Test

Nage-Waza

Harai-Goshi

Kata-Guruma

Uki-Otoshi

Tani-Otoshi

Tsuri-Komi-Goshi

Sode-Tsuri-Komi-Goshi

Hiza-Guruma

Sukui-Nage

Tomoe-Nage

Uki-Waza

Osoto-Guruma

Ne-Waza

Kata-Gatame

Ushiro-Kesa-Gatame

Hadaka-Jime

Kata-Ha-Jime

Okuri-Eri-Jime

Sode-Guruma-Jime

Ude-Garami

Ude-Hishigi-Ude-Gatame

Waki-Gatame

Counters & Mixes

Nage-No-Kata to Koshi Waza

Harai Goshi Counter Against Osoto Gari

Counter Tana-Otoshi

Ouchi-Gari to Neoi-Sage & Vice-Versa

Seoi Nage to Kesa-Gatame

The Green Belt Test

Nage-Waza

Uchi-Mata

Hane-Goshi

Ushiro-Goshi

Ashi-Guruma

Harai-Tsurikomi-Ashi

Morote-Gari

Hikkomi-Gaeshi

Sumi-Gaeshi

Kuchiki-Taoshi

Kibisu-Gaeshi

Ouchi-Gaeshi

Ne-Waza

Ryote-Jime

Tsukkomi-Jime

Hiza-Gatame

Sankaku-Jime

The Blue Belt Test

Nage-Waza

Sumi-Otoshi

O-Guruma

Yoko-Wakare

Yoko-Gake

Yoko-Otoshi

Yoko-Guruma

Uchi-Mata-Sukashi

Harai-Makikomi

Osoto-Makikomi

Uchi-Makikomi

Soto-Makikomi

Ne-Waza

Koshi-Jime

Hara-Gatame

The Brown Belt Test

Nage-Waza

Utsuri-Goshi

Ura-Nage

Tawara-Gaeshi

Daki-Age

Obi-Otoshi

Yama-Arashi

Daki-Wakare

Hane-Makikomi

Uchi-Mata-Gaeshi

Hane-Goshi-Gaeshi

Harai-Goshi-Gaeshi

Kouchi-Gaeshi

Ne-Waza

Utsuri-Goshi

Ura-Nage

Tawara-Gaeshi

Daki-Age

Obi-Otoshi

Yama-Arashi

Dake-Wakare

Hane-Mikikomi

Uchi-Mata-Mikikomi

Uchi-Mata-Gaeshi

Hane-Goshi-Gaeshi

Harai-Goshi-Gaeshi

Kouchi-Gaeshi

The Black Belt Test

The black belt test is the last and hardest test within the Judo belt system. Black belt candidates undergo extensive tests to demonstrate their knowledge of Judo.

These tests include demonstrating techniques from all ranks and combinations of these different techniques. Also, including nage-waza or ground techniques.

Randori (Sparring)

In order to be promoted through the Judo belt system, students must participate in Randori (sparring). Live rounds against teammates, where they attempt techniques against a resisting opponent, who is also trying to throw them.

The number of Randori rounds depends on the school a student attends and what test they’re doing. As Judo students get higher in rank, the rounds of Randori they must do goes up.

How Long Does it Take to Complete the Judo Belt System?

On average, it takes a Judo student between 8-10 years to complete the Judo belt system and earn a black belt. Again, this is just the average time if a Judo student that consistently.

The time could be less or more depending on various factors, from how often someone trains and talent.

What Other Martial Arts Were Inspired by the Judo Belt System?

The Judo belt system inspired numerous martial arts to develop their own belt system. Further structuring the system of their style like Judo had done.

Some of the martial arts that developed their own belts systems include: